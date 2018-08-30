Home Nation

Ready for the Parliamentary elections: Kamal Haasan

The Tamil superstar said, that with the upcoming election, his party will teach a lesson to the government and remind them of their duties.

Published: 30th August 2018 08:32 AM

Kamal Haasan (File Photo| PTI)

By ANI

MADURAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said that his party is ready for the 2019 general elections, but is not in a mindset to contest the forthcoming by-election in Tamil Nadu.

"We are getting ready for it (2019 general elections) and it's true that we are ready already," Haasan said at an event here. 

However, when asked whether his party will contest in the forthcoming by-election in the state, Kamal replied, "We will teach a lesson to the government to tell them about their duties, but we are not in the mindset to contest it."

Two Assembly seats - Thiruvarur and Thiruparankundram constituencies - have fallen vacant after the demise of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M Karunanidhi and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader A K Bose.

A date for the by-election is yet to be announced. 

TAGS
Kamal Haasan 2019 Lok Sabha election Makkal Needhi Maiam

