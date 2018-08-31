Militants abduct another policeman's son in Jammu and Kashmir

By IANS

SRINAGAR: After adducing a policeman's son on Wednesday from Tral area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, militants on Thursday evening abducted the son of another policeman from the same area, officials said.

Police sources said militants barged into the house of a policeman in Midoor village and took away his son.

"Militants abducted Nasir Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Hassan Mir, a policeman. A manhunt has been launched to trace the militants," said a police source.

On Wednesday, militants abducted Asif Ahmad Rather, son of another policeman, from Pinglish village in Tral area.

Following the abduction of Rather, college mates of the victim and his mother appealed to the militants not to harm him.