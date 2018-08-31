Sher-e-Kashmir University students urge militants to release their college mate

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Students of the local agriculture university on Thursday appealed militants to release their college mate abducted by them on Wednesday from Pulwama district.

Students of B.Sc and M.Sc courses of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) of Kashmir made a fervent appeal to militants not to harm their college mate, Asif Ahmad Rather, a student pursuing M.Sc course who was abducted from his Pinglish village home in Tral area.

"We do not have any idea why this happened to him. All we know is that he is such a helpful person in the entire college.

"Asif has never indulged in any illegal activity. We request his abductors to set him free as he is innocent," a college mate of Asif said.

Asif is the son of a local policeman, Rafiq Ahmad Rather.