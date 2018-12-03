Home Nation

Someone from outside was controlling ex-CJI Dipak Misra: Justice Kurian Joseph

Justice Joseph was among the four senior judges of the apex court who convened an unprecedented January 12 press conference this year. 

Published: 03rd December 2018 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 07:22 AM

Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Days after demitting his office, former Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph claimed that former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra was “remote-controlled” by an external source which impacted the administration of justice.

Justice Joseph was among the four senior judges of the apex court who convened an unprecedented January 12 press conference this year to flag their concerns about preferential allocation of sensitive cases to judges low down on the top court’s hierarchy.

“The then CJI was working under some influence of some external source. He was remote-controlled by an external source that was impacting the administration of justice,” Justice Joseph said adding that the issues which were highlighted in the press conference have started showing some positive changes. Justice Joseph added that former CJI wasn’t taking decisions independently.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi during Justice Kurian Joseph’s farewell at the Supreme Court on Thursday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)

The allocation of petitions seeking a re-investigation into the death of judge Loya – as is commonly perceived – was not the only reason for the press conference, he said.

READ: When Justice Kurian Joseph reunites families with firm words and a smile

The Supreme Court on April 19 rejected the PILs seeking probe into the death of special CBI judge B H Loya, ruling he had died of natural causes. Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend a wedding.

Assembly polls diverted party

Before it got busy with the Assembly elections in five states, the Congress had been regularly raising the issue of independence of judiciary and even moved a motion for Misra’s impeachment before Rajya Sabha Chairman who rejected the plea.

Comments(4)

  • Prasad
    He must be commenting about his rendezvous with Italian family. He Shld at least hd some dignity in blaming his own superior
    4 days ago reply

  • S Krishnan
    We believed - do the gang of four have any proof ? What is the difference between political parties and judges - try to bring down other based on allegations ?
    4 days ago reply

  • Ashmit
    No one cares what he thinks deepak mishra did things in his tenure that Mr. Joseph couldn't even imagine
    4 days ago reply

  • nathan
    After me deluge!
    4 days ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp