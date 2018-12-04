Has PM Modi proclaimed himself as God, asks Asaduddin Owaisi

By ANI

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his silence over Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's snide remarks.

"A BJP Chief Minister said he'll make us flee. Should we not say anything to the Prime Minister? Has he proclaimed himself as a god? He (Prime Minister Modi) is a democratically elected leader and criticising him is a constitutional right," Owaisi told ANI.

The AIMIM chief's statement comes a day after Adityanath said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in Telangana, Owaisi will have to flee from the state like the Nizams. Addressing an election rally at Tandur in Vikarabad district of Telangana, Adityanath said: "If BJP comes to power in Telangana, I assure you Owaisi will have to flee from Telangana just the way Nizam was forced to flee from Hyderabad. BJP will give security to all but will not allow anyone to create anarchy."

In response to the deriding remark on Sunday, Owaisi said Adityanath was less concerned about Uttar Pradesh and more concerned about spreading hatred in Telangana ahead of the Assembly elections.

"BJP's model is 'Hindu-Muslim'. Its model is, Amit Shah will only speak about Asaduddin Owaisi and AIMIM at various events. Basically, he does not have anything else to say. Amit Shah, please tell what have you done in India in the last four-and-half years? Is there something that you wanted to do, but could not?" he had said at a rally in Malakpet.

The AIMIM leader asserted that India was his "father's country" and nobody could force him from fleeing. "There was a time when Muslims and Dalits used to get a barrage of abuses and shoes and they used to sit quietly. But now that stage is gone. If anyone abuses us, we will give a befitting and a dignified reply sans abuses," the AIMIM chief said with emphasis.

Taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, Owaisi said that use of remarks such as "severing your head", "fleeing from Hyderabad" and "B-team" were part of the these two parties' agenda during the election season.

Telangana Assembly election is on December 7 while the counting of votes will take place on December 11.