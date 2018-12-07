Home Nation

Mehbooba Mufti asks Governor not to meddle with Jammu & Kashmir's constitutional status

She said if Governor grants divisional status to Ladakh and ignores Chenab valley and Pir Panjal, then her party would be forced to launch peaceful agitation.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday asserted there should be no meddling with constitutional status of J&K till an elected government takes power in the State and warned of peaceful agitation if Governor Satya Pal Malik grants divisional status to mountainous Ladakh region and ignores the Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley.

"There are reports that Governor's administration is going to accord divisional status to Ladakh. We are not against it. We demand that if Ladakh is given a divisional status, then Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley should also be granted divisional status," Mehbooba said while addressing a press conference, here.

She said if Governor grants divisional status to Ladakh and ignores Chenab valley and Pir Panjal, then her party would be forced to launch peaceful agitation.

The Pir Panjal comprising Poonch and Rajouri districts and Chenab Valley comprising Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban are more backward and disconnected then Ladakh region, Mehbooba said.

Sources said State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by Governor Satya Pal Malik is holding deliberations on granting the divisional status to Ladakh.

Taking a dig at Governor Maik, she said, "Why is Governor's administration encroaching upon the space of democratically elected government. I believe his team doesn't advice him properly and that is why he has to revoke almost all his decisions".

"We thought that Governor Malik was a politician, who will understand sensitivities of the State. But it seems that he is furthering the agenda against the interests of the State," the PDP President said.

However, she was quick to add that Malik is not himself involved in tacitly furthering the anti-State agenda of some people.

Mehbooba said Governor has been raking up new controversies, which has led to growing distress among people and political parties.

She alleged, "hidden agenda" behind Governor administration's decisions to treat J&K Bank as a PSU, changing procedures of state subject rules, revoking Roshni scheme and reports of changing Juvenile (Justice) Act.

The PDP president said there should be no meddling with the constitutional status of J&K till an elected government takes power.

On PDP's boycott of civic polls in the State, Mehbooba said the way ULB and panchayat polls were linked to Article 35-A, "we as a regional party had to boycott the polls."

"We are satisfied with our poll boycott decision," she said.

On senior party leader and former Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu quitting the PDP, Mehbooba regretted it saying, "Late Mufti Sayeed had brought him with love into the party. I regret he left. But I wish him all the best".

When asked about senior party leader Muzaffara Baig and other leaders deserting her, Mehbooba said before elections people leave and join parties. "It is a normal practice."

