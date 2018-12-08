Home Nation

Exit polls: Too close to call in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram

On an average, exit polls gave a slight edge to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress in Chhatishgarh and Mizo National Front in Mizoram.

Published: 08th December 2018 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 10:13 AM

An old lady casting her vote in Hyderabad. (Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With figures swinging widely depending on who did the exit poll and how, the outcome of the semi-final to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections appeared too close to call in three of the five states that went to polls. While in Telangana and Rajasthan pollsters predicted a victory for Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and the Congress respectively, exit polls indicated a photo finish in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Mizoram too could be heading for a hung Assembly with no party cross the majority mark, if exit polls are anything to go by. The actual counting of votes is slated for December 11.

On an average, exit polls gave a slight edge to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress in Chhatishgarh and regional party MNF (Mizo National Front) in Mizoram. While there were no surprises in Rajasthan, hung Assemblies in Madhya Pradesh, Chattishgarh and Mizoram could set off a nasty round of horse-trading making smaller parties, including the BSP, the kingmakers. In other words, a Goa-like situation cannot be ruled out.

BJP vice president Prabhat Jha, while noting most pollsters gave an edge to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, said he will wait for the final outcome on December 11. “Exit polls are good only for discussions. To know the exact verdict people will have to wait till December 11,” he said.

CPI general secretary Sudhakar Reddy said, “in MP, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, it’s a divided House. Exit polls show the BJP clearly winning, but with less margin. It’s a tough fight.”
The Congress, too, preferred to wait and watch. “We would like to wait for the results on December 11,” said the Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

