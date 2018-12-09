Home Nation

Won't hesitate from another surgical strike if need arises: Lt Gen Devraj Anbu

India conducted the surgical strike on September 29, 2016, across the Line of Control as a response to a terrorist attack on an Indian Army base in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir earlier that month.

Published: 09th December 2018 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

: Lt General Devraj Anbu,GOC Northern Command (Twitter Photo: ANI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Devraj Anbu has said the security forces would not hesitate to launch another surgical strike against terrorists if the need to do so arises.

"The surgical strike on militant launchpads across the border was a show of strength by our armed forces and we won't hesitate to do it again if the enemy challenges us," Lt Gen Anbu said in reply to a question by reporters on the sidelines of the Indian Military Academy's Passing Out Parade (POP) in Dehradun on Saturday.

India conducted the surgical strike on September 29, 2016, across the Line of Control as a response to a terrorist attack on an Indian Army base in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir earlier that month.

Nineteen Indian soldiers died in the attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

On Friday, Lt Gen (retd) D S Hooda, who was the Northern Army commander when the surgical strikes were carried out, said the constant hype around the precision operation was unwarranted.

ALSO READWe know Pakistan's link to Mumbai terror attacks: Army chief Bipin Rawat on Imran Khan's statement

He, however, said it was natural to have initial euphoria over the success of the military action.

Responding to a question from the audience during a panel discussion in Chandigarh, Lt Gen Hooda said in hindsight, it would have been better had "we done it (surgical strikes) secretly".

On the plans to give women combat roles in the armed forces, Lt Gen Anbu said different aspects of the proposition are being examined as conditions along the borders with Pakistan and China are different from the rest of the country.

In July this year, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said the process to allow women in a combat role, currently, an exclusive domain of men, is moving fast and initially, women will be recruited for positions in the military police.

In November, he said the Indian Army is not yet ready to have women in combat roles.

He said there are several other fields where the Army was thinking of inducting women and there were plans to have women as interpreters.

Lt Gen Anbu was in Dehradun to address the POP at IMA as the reviewing officer.

The POP saw a total of 427 gentlemen cadets including 80 from seven friendly foreign countries graduating from the academy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devraj Anbu Surgical Strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Banglore's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp