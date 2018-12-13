Congress leader Karan Singh suggests installation of Ram-Sita couple statue in Ayodhya

Home Nation

He justified his view stating it was high time that Goddess Sita got a place of pride in Ayodhya which she always deserved but did not get as her life was eclipsed by the sufferings galore.

Karan Singh

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member Dr Karan Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amending Yogi Adityanath government’s proposal to install a huge 155-metre statue of Lord Ram on the banks of holy Saryu in Ayodhya, senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member Dr Karan Singh, on Thursday, appealed UP CM to install a statue of Goddess Sita beside Lord Ram in the temple town.

In an emotional letter written to the UP CM, Dr Singh said: “If you have decided to get a magnificent statue of Lord Rama installed in Ayodhya, then my suggestion to you is that reduce the height of the proposed statue to half and get a couple statue – Lord Rama and Goddess Sita – installed alongside at the same chosen place.”

The Congress leader justified his view stating it was high time that Goddess Sita got a place of pride in Ayodhya which she always deserved but did not get as her life was eclipsed by the sufferings galore.

Taking a reference of Yogi Adityanath’s Wednesday visit to Janakpur in Nepal to attend Ram-Janki vivah in which the UP CM had represented the side of groom as ‘barati’, Dr Singh wrote: “Your visit to Janakpur in Nepal and my recent visit to Mithila, the land of King Janak (father of Goddess Sita) where Sita was born and married to Lord Ram, reminded me of how the fate ditched her always after her marriage.

Continuing to narrate the hardships of Goddess Sita, Dr Singh wrote:  “After getting married to Lord Ram, Sitaji came to Ayodhya but had to embark upon a 14-year exile with husband. There she was abducted by Ravana resulting in a full blown war and even after being saved by Rama, she had to undergo the ‘agni pariksha’ to prove her purity by passing through fire.”

“Again she was shunned by Ram and sent to exile even while being pregnant on the basis of a mere hearsay,” narrated Dr Singh in the correspondence to UP CM.

“When reminded of all the adversities which the life of Goddess Sita replete with, I thought of suggesting you (Yogi) to accord her a place of pride in Ayodhya now,” wrote Dr Karan Singh.
 

