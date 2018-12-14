Home Nation

Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot supporters break into celebrations in Rajasthan

Firecrackers were burnt and jubilant supporters danced on the beating of drums as soon as confirmation of Gehlot's appointment was made.

Published: 14th December 2018 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Pilot, Gehlot supporters celebrating after the two were designated for CM and Deputy CM posts.

By PTI

JAIPUR: Celebrations broke out among the supports of both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot here Friday with the announcement of their appointment as chief minister and deputy chief minister of Rajasthan respectively.

Firecrackers were burnt and jubilant supporters danced on beating of drums as soon as confirmation of Gehlot's appointment was made.

Since morning Gehlot supporters were camped in his civil lines residence here, waiting for the announcement. From young to elderly, men and women, all were overenthusiastic and optimistic that Gehlot will be next chief minister and had put up hoardings and banners congratulating him on becoming the chief minister for third time, even before the announcement.

"There was no doubt. We were saying this since yesterday that Ashok Gehlot will be the chief minister. He is experienced, mass leader and everyone connects with him so well," a supporter of Gehlot told reporters.

Supporters of Pilot were also celebrating his appointment as the deputy chief minister. Pradesh Congres Committee (PCC) office was crowded with the party workers since afternoon.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made outside the PCC and near the house of Pilot in Jalupura, a senior police official said.

The Congress on Friday named Gehlot as the state's next chief minister and Pilot his deputy after party president Rahul Gandhi successfully brokered peace between the veteran leader and his younger colleague following several rounds of discussions.

