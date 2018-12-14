Home Nation

Government introduces five-tier monitoring system to prevent corruption in anganwadis

The WCD minister said that the supplementary food provided under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) is tested through four quality control laboratories of the Food Nutrition Board.

Published: 14th December 2018 03:30 PM

Anganwadi photo used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A five-tier monitoring system has been introduced by the government to eradicate corruption and strengthen the performance of anganwadis in the country, the Lok Sabha was told.

The monitoring system has been introduced at national, state, district, block and anganwadi levels, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Minstry Virendra Kumar told the Lok Sabha in response to a question.

He also said that the supplementary food provided under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) is tested through four quality control laboratories of the Food Nutrition Board located in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

"Further, the states and the Union Territories have also been advised to identify and involve Government Food Analysis Laboratories to get the Supplementary Nutrition Programme samples analysed," Kumar said.

The complaints received in respect of irregularities and corruption in implementation of the ICDS Scheme -- now renamed as Anganwadi services -- are forwarded to concerned states and UTs for taking appropriate action.

Reports on complaints which are serious in nature are sought from state governments and UT administrations, he said.

The states and UTs are responsible for their administrative control. Action for any misconduct or for the involvement of any employee in any corrupt practices is taken by the respective state governments and the UT administrations as per their service rules, the minister added.

