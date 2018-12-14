Home Nation

LJP leader Chirag Paswan says people got disappointed over Ram temple, Hanuman dominating politics

With the exit of Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), the NDA in Bihar is now left with the LJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

Published: 14th December 2018 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

LJP leader Chirag Paswan (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: LJP leader Chirag Paswan Thursday said while poll results in five states were not a sign of the Modi wave waning, the people wanted development from the NDA and they were disappointed when discourses about the Ram Temple took the centre stage.

He told reporters that chief ministers of BJP-ruled states Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Raman Singh, had been in power for a long time but they gave a tough fight despite the anti-incumbency factor.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is an ally of the NDA and its president Ram Vilas Paswan is a Union minister.

ALSO READ | Poll results prove Ram Temple doesn't cut ice with people: Yashwant Sinha 

"I would not say the results are a sign of the Modi wave being on the wane or the BJP being on the downside... But, certainly there is a need for introspection," said Paswan, the chairman of the LJP parliamentary board.

To queries about what lessons, in his view, could be drawn from the BJP's defeat in Hindi heartland states, he said, "I would not speak in terms of lessons as such.

But certainly, development has been the motto of the BJP as also the larger NDA coalition. When issues like Ram Temple and Hanuman start dominating the discourse, it leads to doubts and disappointment among the voters."

During campaigning for the polls in these states, senior BJP leaders such as the party's national president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were accused of playing the Hindutva card.

ALSO READ | BJP defeat due to people's anger against Modi's policies: Sitaram Yechury

To a question about the possibility of the Narendra Modi government bringing in an ordinance to facilitate the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, Chirag Paswan said, "If such an ordinance is brought, the LJP will think over it and come out with its stand.

As of now, the party is in favour of waiting till the court comes out with its verdict on the issue."

He said the LJP has never raised any unreasonable demand from the BJP.

ALSO READ | BJP's poll debacle: It's defeat of injustice & lies, says Shiv Sena

"We have been a responsible alliance partner and are fully committed to ensuring the prime minister's return to power. We want the NDA to perform better than it did in 2014," the LJP leader said.

With the exit of Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), the NDA in Bihar is now left with the LJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

Speculation is rife that following the BJP's recent defeat in polls, the remaining two NDA constituents in Bihar may flex their muscles.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chirag Paswan LJP Assembly Elections 2018 Assembly election results Ram temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp