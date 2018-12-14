Home Nation

SC dismisses all pleas seeking court probe into Rafale deal, says no need for detailed scrutiny

The apex court today in its hearing said that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process involved in making the deal, adding that the quality of the aircraft was not in question.

Published: 14th December 2018 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

An image of a Rafale fighter jet made by Dasault Aviation. (Photo | AFP)

An image of a Rafale fighter jet made by Dasault Aviation. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday gave a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government on the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France, ruling out all the pleas seeking a court-monitored probe, as it 'was satisfied' that the process for procurement had been complied with.

Pronouncing a unanimous judgement, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said, “Our Country can’t afford to be unprepared in matters of fighter aircraft. We cannot go into the wisdom of why the deal for 36 Rafale jets were made and not the original 126 aircraft. We cannot ask the government to go for 126.”

The apex court said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the multi-billion dollar Rafale deal, adding that the quality of the aircraft was not in question.

Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan and one of the main petitioners against the Rafale deal seen outside the Supreme Court on 14 December 2018. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/ EPS)

On the question of Dassault’s choice of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence as an offset partner under the deal, one of the main sticking points for critics, the court said, “It is up to the vendor (Dassault) and not the central government to decide. It is also not its job to go into pricing when the need and quality of aircraft is not in doubt."

The bench further added that perception of individuals cannot form the basis for interference.

READ | No 'scandal' in Rafale deal, says French ambassador to India

Refusing to interfere in the process, the bench observed, “Judiciary has constrained jurisdiction in examining defence deals of this nature especially when adversaries have inducted 4th and 5th generation fighters compared to none by India.”

The top court said it is not the job of the court to deal with the comparative details of the pricing. The bench said it does not find substantial matter to interfere with the issue of procurement, pricing and offset partner.

The court further explained that the extent of permissible of judicial review with respect to contracts relating to defence procurements have to be decided on fact to fact basis.

ALSO READ | Can't pressure Dassault to share offset partner details: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The order came on a batch of petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the Narendra Modi government’s controversial purchase of Rafale fighter jets from French firm Dassault Aviation.

The deal had come under political scrutiny in India and in France after the Opposition questioned how Reliance Defence was signed on as the offset partner by weapons manufacturer Dassault Aviation when the Anil Ambani-owned company had no relevant experience.

The Centre has defended the deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets and opposed public disclosure of the pricing details. The petitions seeking a court-monitored investigation into the Rafale deal were first filed by advocates Manohar Lal Sharma and Vineet Dhanda.

ALSO READ |  Parliament Winter Session: Congress moves adjournment motion over Rafale, demonetisation, RBI

Later, Aam Aadmi Party lawmaker Sanjay Singh filed another petition. Former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan also filed a joint petition. The petitioners alleged that the Defence Procurement Procedure was not followed and the relevant clearances for the deal were not obtained.

India signed an agreement with France for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft in fly-away condition as part of the process of upgrading the Indian Air Force’s equipment. The deal is estimated to be worth about Rs 58,000 crore. The Rafale is a twin-engine Medium Multi Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation.

(With inputs from online desk and PTI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafale Rafale jet deal Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp