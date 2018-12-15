Home Nation

Government determined to eradicate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir: Governor Satya Pal Malik

The Governor, who was here as the chief guest at Sarvoday Inter College in Jawli village, said the whole scenario in Jammu and Kashmir is "different" now.

Published: 15th December 2018 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: Asserting that terrorism prevails in the "minds" and "not in guns", Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said his priority is not to eliminate terrorists but to eradicate terrorism in the state.

The Governor, who was here as the chief guest at Sarvoday Inter College in Jawli village, said the whole scenario in Jammu and Kashmir is "different" now.

Instead of giving shelter to terrorists, the villagers now help the forces and police to arrest the ultras, Malik said.

ALSO READ: Seven civilians among 11 killed in south Kashmir encounter, clashes

He unveiled the statue of former village head late Raghuvira Singh, who had donated land for the establishment of the first intermediate school in the area.

All district administrative heads have been directed to listen to grievances of the villagers in person and to solve them, he said.

"Without caring the Governor's protocol, I personally went to meet former chief minister Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti at their residences to seek their help to provide better law and order and progress in the state," Malik said.

The government is willing to complete all the developmental schemes for which Rs 8,000 crore loan has been taken from the banks, the Governor claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik J-K Governor Terrorism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp