PM Modi goes all guns blazing against Congress on Rafale deal

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at his aggressive best as he launched the BJP’s campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha poll battle from Rae Bareli, the pocket borough of the Nehru-Gandhi family, and Prayagraj on Sunday.

In a clear message that the BJP was not going to be on the defensive in the wake of its drubbing in the recent Assembly elections, the PM launched a scathing attack on the Congress party on its home turf. From the Rafale deal to the farmers’ woes, Modi went all guns blazing against the Congress, accusing it of peddling lies, questioning the country’s armed forces and judiciary and strengthening the hands of the country’s enemies.

“While we take pride in eulogising Bharat Mata, some feel ashamed by it. They have to abuse Modi, they have to malign Modi, I know this. But why at the cost of the nation and its security?” he asked.

The nation, Modi said, was witnessing how the Congress and its allies were standing with the forces that wanted to weaken India. “The country is witnessing that these anti-national forces are getting support from other countries. They say something in India and get cheers from Pakistan,” he said at a rally in Rae Bareli.

eferring to the surgical strikes, he said, “What can be expected of the party that raises questions on surgical strikes, trust the enemy’s claims more than our own army?”

These leaders do not even spare the Army chief and call him a “goonda”, he said.

Addressing another gathering at Jhoosi in Prayagraj later in the day, Modi cautioned the people against the Opposition’s attempts to mount pressure on judiciary vis-a-vis the Rafale deal.

“In the recent times, the game of building pressure on the judiciary has started. In such a situation, it’s essential to alert the nation and the young generation,” he said.

Referring to the Emergency, Modi thundered, “The Congress has been in the habit of suppressing the constitutional bodies.”

On the farmers’ distress, the Prime Minister claimed they had suffered for long under the Congress rule and it was only now that his government was trying to ensure a rise in their incomes. The government had implemented the Swaminanthan panel recommendations on minimum support price and fixed the MSPs of 22 crops till now, he said.

Modi laid the foundation stone of a number of projects and inaugurate others worth Rs1,100 crore during his first visit to Sonia Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency since becoming PM. He also flagged off the 900th coach and Humsafar rake made by the Modern Coach Factory there.



