Triple talaq row: Muslim Board to garner Opposition's support to stall ordinance in Parliament

By Online Desk

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), during their working committee meeting on Sunday, decided to approach Opposition parties to stall the Triple Talaq ordinance in the winter session of the Parliament.

Addressing the media, AIMPLB member Qasim Rasool Illyas said, "We have decided that our members will be approaching leaders of opposition parties especially Rajya Sabha members so that the Triple Talaq ordinance is not cleared by the Parliament. This ordinance goes against the interests of Muslim women."

As per the minutes of the meeting, the board informed the members that it had already constituted a committee to reach out to all secular political parties to build a consensus against the government's ordinance.

READ| Around 248 cases of triple talaq in India, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Chief organiser of AIMPLB, Asma Zehra said the board members decided that Muslim women would meet those of other faiths and try to find out a common way for issues plaguing the women across all communities.

Other issues such as Ayodhya land dispute, matters concerning Muslim women and Darul Qaza (shariat courts) were also discussed at the full house meeting.

In August 2017, a five-judge bench of the apex court declared instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddat) as unconstitutional. They said it did not form an essential part of religion under Article 25 (right to religion) of the Constitution.

The triple talaq bill which is called The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, will be taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha today.