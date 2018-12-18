Home Nation

Lack of synergy between forces resulted in civilian casualties in Pulwama: Officials

Even the governor's advisor K Vijay Kumar, in his address to senior police officials Sunday, stressed on ensuring effective coordination and synergy between security agencies.

Published: 18th December 2018 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Lack of synergy and miscommunication between various wings of security forces led to mayhem in South Kashmir's Pulwama district Saturday that resulted in the death of seven civilians after an encounter with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, officials said on Monday.

The lack of synergy was to the extent that civilians had almost reached the Army vehicles engaged in encounter and there was serious apprehension that the mob could harm the personnel or loot the weapons, they said.

This had prompted the security forces to open fire at the unruly crowd which approached the encounter site at Sirnoo village from multiple directions Saturday, they added.

Even the governor's advisor K Vijay Kumar, in his address to senior police officials Sunday, stressed on ensuring effective coordination and synergy between security agencies, besides exercising restraint to avoid civilian casualties and collateral damage during anti-militancy operations and security related drills in the valley.

According to an internal probe, the day for the crack team began early Saturday morning and a hideout was raided in an area adjacent to Simroo village, which is the native area of Zahoor Thoker, an army deserter-turned-militant.

He is wanted in several cases of killings of security forces, including rifleman Auranzeb in June and sub-inspector Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir in October.

After drawing a blank from the first hideout, the crack team of security forces did not come up with anything at the second hideout as well but established contact with holed up terrorists in a couple of houses near an orchard.

"This was the third place raided by the crack team and here they were fired upon by the holed up militants," a senior security official said.

In the ensuing encounter, Thoker, who had gone missing in July last year from his camp in Gantmulla area along with an AK-47 rifle, was killed along with his two other accomplices.

However, the crack team had not made adequate arrangements to ensure complete sanitisation of the encounter site because of paucity of time, the officials said.

People started thronging the encounter site as the outer cordon, which was to be thrown around by the CRPF and the local police, was not in place due to lack of communication, they said.

As many as 20 people sustained bullet injuries Saturday out of which seven civilians died, including 28-year-old MBA graduate Abid Hussain Lone, who had come home along with his Indonesian wife and three-month-old baby.

By the time, local police along with the CRPF could reach the spot of the encounter, the damage was done and people were seen running helter-skelter rushing the injured people to the hospital in Srinagar, a distance of 34 kilometres.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama Encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp