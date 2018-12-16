Home The Sunday Standard

Jammu and Kashmir: Seven civilians, including teenagers, killed in Pulwama encounter

During the gunfight, youngsters from the village and adjoining villages tried to reach the encounter site and help the militants escape.

Published: 16th December 2018 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Soldiers during an encounter with militants at Sirnoo in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on 16 December 2018. (Photo | PTI)

SRI NAGAR: Security forces killed seven civilians and injured about three dozen others near an encounter site in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday. The encounter itself resulted in the death of an army man and three Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including an army deserter. The police, CRPF and army had launched a joint operation in Sirnoo village early in the morning after receiving information about the presence of militants. While conducting searches there, they came under fire from militants, a police official said, adding that the troops shot back.

“Three Hizb militants were killed and two army men injured,” the official said. One of the personnel, Sepoy Kishan Singh, of 55 RR, succumbed to injuries at the army hospital in Srinagar. During the gunfight, youngsters from the village and adjoining villages tried to reach the encounter site and help the militants escape. On being intercepted, they pelted stones at the security personnel, and the troops responded by firing bullets, pellets and tear gas shells at them.

At least 40 of them sustained injuries, and were shifted to a hospital in Pulwama, where six of them passed away, a health official said. “Another critically injured person succumbed to injuries at Srinagar hospital,” the official said, adding that at least three people are battling for their lives. The deceased militants were identified as Zahoor Ahmad Thoker, Adnan Ahmad alias Tahir, and Bilal Ahmad alias Hashim. Zahoor had deserted Army in July last year and joined the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday ordered a probe into the death of the seven civilians, an official spokesperson said. He appealed to people to stay away from encounter sites while directing Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, to inquire into Saturday’s incident, the spokesman added. 
The authorities have suspended mobile internet services in south Kashmir and Srinagar.

Young souls

  • Abid Hussain Lone (28): An MBA who married an Indonesian woman 

  • Mohammad Amir Pala (20): He was a class 10 dropout 

  • Owais Yousuf Najar (18): A class 12 student in Pulwama 

  • Liyaqat Majeed Dar (17): A class 11 student at Government Higher Secondary School, Newa 

  • Suhail Rashid (16): A Class 10 student from Bellow

  • Murtaza  Bashir (14): Class 7 student 

  • Tawseef Ahmad Mir (27): An employee of power dept

Comments(1)

  • zoro
    Seven stone pelters ??? weren't they ??.... They were trying to harm the security personnel while conducting operations against terrorist .... Terrorist too were in civil clothes ... so what do u call them ??? Hypocrisy at its best ... is what i can say ....
    1 day ago reply
