Jammu and Kashmir: Seven civilians, including teenagers, killed in Pulwama encounter

SRI NAGAR: Security forces killed seven civilians and injured about three dozen others near an encounter site in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday. The encounter itself resulted in the death of an army man and three Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including an army deserter. The police, CRPF and army had launched a joint operation in Sirnoo village early in the morning after receiving information about the presence of militants. While conducting searches there, they came under fire from militants, a police official said, adding that the troops shot back.

“Three Hizb militants were killed and two army men injured,” the official said. One of the personnel, Sepoy Kishan Singh, of 55 RR, succumbed to injuries at the army hospital in Srinagar. During the gunfight, youngsters from the village and adjoining villages tried to reach the encounter site and help the militants escape. On being intercepted, they pelted stones at the security personnel, and the troops responded by firing bullets, pellets and tear gas shells at them.

At least 40 of them sustained injuries, and were shifted to a hospital in Pulwama, where six of them passed away, a health official said. “Another critically injured person succumbed to injuries at Srinagar hospital,” the official said, adding that at least three people are battling for their lives. The deceased militants were identified as Zahoor Ahmad Thoker, Adnan Ahmad alias Tahir, and Bilal Ahmad alias Hashim. Zahoor had deserted Army in July last year and joined the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday ordered a probe into the death of the seven civilians, an official spokesperson said. He appealed to people to stay away from encounter sites while directing Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, to inquire into Saturday’s incident, the spokesman added.

The authorities have suspended mobile internet services in south Kashmir and Srinagar.

