Apple executive killing: SIT submits report, says cop shot Vivek Tiwari intentionally

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

Lucknow: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe into the killing of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari by two constables of UP police in a posh locality of state capital on September 29, this

year, submitted its report to ADG, Lucknow, here on Wednesday.

As per the sources, the SIT has found constable Prashant Kumar accused of Tiwari’s murder. It has been claimed in the report that constable Prashant Kumar Chaudhary shot Tiwari dead intentionally

despite knowing the consequences of firing a bullet.

Notably, Tiwari, 38, was shot dead on by UP police constable Prashant Kumar Chaudhary in posh Gomti Nagar extension area when he was going to drop his ex-colleague Sana Khan to her place. Constable Prashant Chaudhary was accompanied by another constable Sandeep Kumar on night patrol duty.

The autopsy report of slain Apple executive and the version of lone eye witness Sana Khan had ripped apart the claim of accused constable Prashant Chaudhary that he fired in self-defence when the Apple

executive tried to run him over.

The Lucknow police filed the chargesheet in the case after SIT, headed by IG, Lucknow Sujit Pandey, submitted the probe report to ADG Lucknow. The report allegedly claims that the erring constable had intentionally opened fire at Vivek Tiwari and not in self-defence as was claimed by him in the statement. The SIT, in its report, has recommended that constable Prashant should be tried under Section 302 and Sandeep under Section 323 of IPC.

The report believably claims that the recreation of crime scene and findings of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) showed that the entire incident took place within 38 seconds. It also says that the

evidence sufficiently proved that even if Vivek Tiwari tried to escape by driving away, there was no threat to life of accused constables.

It has also come to light after the submission of report that both Vivek and his ex-colleague Sana Khan were sitting inside the vehicle (SUV) with seat belts on indicating that the SUV was in motion and not stationary as was claimed by constable Prashant Chaudhary.

Consequently, the FSL findings infer that the tangent formed by the bullet showed the accused constable opened fire at the apple executive only after taking a proper aim with the intention to kill him. The report also claims that firing at Vivek was against the service rules and training of the constables on patrol

duty. The weapon used to kill Vivek was the revolver allotted in the name of constable Prashant Kumar Chaudhary.

The SIT report also claimed that constables changed the position of their bike later to make it look like as if it was hit by the vehicle. Constable Prashant had argued that he had to shoot the Apple executive in self defence as he was trying to run over his bike on the fateful night. Minor tyre mark of SUV on the bike showed a slight touch and not collision as was claimed by the accused cops in their statements.

Meanwhile, the damaged bumper of the SUV was because of the collision impact with the pillar of the underpass after the incident when the cops had fled the scene of crime after shooting Vivek.