Home Nation

Apple executive killing: SIT submits report, says cop shot Vivek Tiwari intentionally

Tiwari, 38, was shot dead on by UP police constable Prashant Kumar Chaudhary in posh Gomti Nagar extension area when he was going to drop his ex-colleague Sana Khan to her place. 

Published: 19th December 2018 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

Vivek Tiwari​

Apple employee Vivek Tiwari (Photo | Vivek Tiwari Facebook)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

Lucknow: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe into the killing of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari by two constables of UP police in a posh locality of state capital on September 29, this
year, submitted its report to ADG, Lucknow, here on Wednesday.

As per the sources, the SIT has found constable Prashant Kumar accused of Tiwari’s murder. It has been claimed in the report that constable Prashant Kumar Chaudhary shot Tiwari dead intentionally
despite knowing the consequences of firing a bullet.

Notably, Tiwari, 38, was shot dead on by UP police constable Prashant Kumar Chaudhary in posh Gomti Nagar extension area when he was going to drop his ex-colleague Sana Khan to her place.  Constable Prashant Chaudhary was accompanied by another constable Sandeep Kumar on night patrol duty.

The autopsy report of slain Apple executive and the version of lone eye witness Sana Khan had ripped apart the claim of accused constable Prashant Chaudhary that he fired in self-defence when the Apple
executive tried to run him over. 

The Lucknow police filed the chargesheet in the case after SIT, headed by IG, Lucknow Sujit Pandey, submitted the probe report to ADG Lucknow. The report allegedly claims that the erring constable had intentionally opened fire at Vivek Tiwari and not in self-defence as was claimed by him in the statement. The SIT, in its report, has recommended that constable Prashant should be tried under Section 302 and Sandeep under Section 323 of IPC.

The report believably claims that the recreation of crime scene and findings of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) showed that the entire incident took place within 38 seconds. It also says that the
evidence sufficiently proved that even if Vivek Tiwari tried to escape by driving away, there was no threat to life of accused constables.

It has also come to light after the submission of report that both Vivek and his ex-colleague Sana Khan were sitting inside the vehicle (SUV) with seat belts on indicating that the SUV was in motion and not stationary as was claimed by constable Prashant Chaudhary.

Consequently, the FSL findings infer that the tangent formed by the bullet showed the accused constable opened fire at the apple executive only after taking a proper aim with the intention to kill him. The report also claims that firing at Vivek was against the service rules and training of the constables on patrol
duty. The weapon used to kill Vivek was the revolver allotted in the name of constable Prashant Kumar Chaudhary.

The SIT report also claimed that constables changed the position of their bike later to make it look like as if it was hit by the vehicle. Constable Prashant had argued that he had to shoot the Apple executive in self defence as he was trying to run over his bike on the fateful night.  Minor tyre mark of SUV on the bike showed a slight touch and not collision as was claimed by the accused cops in their statements.

Meanwhile, the damaged bumper of the SUV was because of the collision impact with the pillar of the underpass after the incident when the cops had fled the scene of crime after shooting Vivek.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vivek Tiwari Apple executive killing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp