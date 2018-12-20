Home Nation

Bulandshahr violence: Slain cop's family questions delay in identifying killer

According to highly placed sources, the SIT probing into the killing of the inspector and the mob violence, has yet to identify the actual killer of the cop.

Cops inspect after several vehicles were set on fire by a mob during a protest over the alleged illegal slaughter of cattle in Bulandshahr Monday. (File photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While Bulandshahr mob violence issue echoed in the state legislature on Thursday with opposition launching a scathing attack on the state government for failing to arrest the killers of SHO
Subodh Kumar Singh even after a fortnight of the incident, the family of the slain cop raised doubts over the pace of police investigation.

The Bulandshahr violence, which occurred over an incident of alleged cow slaughter, claimed two lives including that of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh. Meanwhile, another accused Lokendra, named in the violence case, surrendered in the sessions court on Thursday. So far the police have sent over two dozen persons to jail in connection with the violence of December 3.

According to highly placed sources, the SIT probing into the killing of the inspector and the mob violence, has yet to identify the actual killer of the cop. The probe team, in fact, is banking upon the video footages of the incident.

On the basis of some of the videos, a soldier Jeetendra Malik of 22 Rashtriya Rifles and posted in Kashmir was arrested and brought to Bulandshahr for testimony. But after his interrogation, the police failed to corroborate his involvement in shooting the cop.

“Some of the video footages give an idea about those who were standing close to the slain inspector when he was shot but the quality of the videos is too bad to establish the identity of the actual killer,” said a senior police official. Now the SIT would seek custody of some of those who have arrested in
connection with the incident for interrogation and on the basis of the details divulged by them, identity of the killer would be established, he added.

“The police authorities have already moved the court for property attachment of those accused who have been absconding after the incident,” said a senior police official. Meanwhile, the widow and two sons of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh have raised suspicion over the delay in ongoing probe.

"It seems the police are working under some pressure as even after 15 days of the killing of my husband, I am yet to get the name of his killer,” said Rajni Singh, widow of the slain cop. However ,his two sons, Shreya and Abhishek, asked the police authorities as to why they could not arrest the main accused Yogesh Raj, district convenor of Bajrang Dal  and Shikhar Agarwal, an activist of BJP youth wing. 

Both the sons also demanded stern action against those policemen who left their father injured in the van and ran away to save their life. The family, however, also talked about the alleged political patronage the main accused might be enjoying and that was leading to the delay in their arrest. In the FIR, 27 named and 50-60 unidentified people have been accused of indulging in violence.

Bulandshahr violence Subodh Kumar Singh cow slaughter

