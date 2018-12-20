National Conference protests in Srinagar against Pulwama killings

By IANS

SRINAGAR: National Conference activists took out a protest march in this summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday against the killing of civilians by security forces in Pulwama.

The activists, led by General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, marched from the party headquarters. When they reached near the Sher-e-Kashmir Park on Residency Road, police stopped them. They were not allowed to go beyond the spot.

Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

Seven civilians were killed by security forces in Pulwama on December 15, triggering widespread anger in the Kashmir Valley in particular.