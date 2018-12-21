Home Nation

Banking services hit as officers go on strike across India

The union is demanding full and unconditional mandate for the 11th bi-partite wage revision talks based on charter of demands submitted in May 2017.

Bank Strike

Bhopal Bank officials participate in a nationwide strike called by All India Bank Officers' Confederation AIBOC in Bhopal Friday Dec. 21 2018. The AIBOC called for a strike after it walked out of a bipartite negotiation demanding full mandate for scale I to scale VII officers introduction of five-day work week salary revision according to the charter of demands and a defined benefit pension payment scheme unlike the NPS. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA;  Banking services across India were affected on Friday as over 3.2 lakh bank officers struck work demanding an unconditional mandate for the 11th bi-partite wage revision talks.

ATM operations in some parts of the country were also hit though the ATMs were exempted from Friday's strike.

"We have got an overwhelming response so far as more than 3.2 lakh members participated in the strike. Banks remained closed across the country. ATMs operation were expected to be normal as they are not part of our strike but some ATMs were closed as operators gave moral support to our demand," All India Bank Officers Confederation's (AIBOC) Assistant General Secretary Sajay Das.

The union is demanding a full and unconditional mandate for the 11th bi-partite wage revision talks based on the charter of demands submitted in May 2017. No headway has been made in the process so far even after the elapse of 19 months since the discussion on wage revision begun, Das said.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of the top nine bank unions, has decided to observe a strike on December 26, protesting the merger of three public sector banks.

Taking two days strikes and holidays into account, the banks will remain closed from Friday to Wednesday, except Monday, leading to disruptions in the banking services.

Notably, the banks will remain closed on December 22 and 23 on account of fourth Saturday and Sunday, respectively. December 25 will be a national holiday for Christmas Day.

