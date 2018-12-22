Clashes erupt in Pulwama after Security Forces launch search operation

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Security forces resorted to lathi charge and burst teargas shells to disperse demonstrators who were pelting stones and trying to disrupt Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) against militants at Arampora, Tral in south Kashmir district of Pulwama on Saturday.

Mobile internet of all Cellular companies, including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), has been suspended as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of rumours.

People, mostly youths, hit the streets immediately after encounter ensued between militants and security forces at Arampora, Tral in Pulwma this morning.

However, when the demonstrators, raising slogans and pelting stones, tried to move towards the area where operation was going on, security forces and state police personnel resorted to lathicharge which had no impact as protests continued.

Later, security forces burst teargas shells to chase away the demonstrators who were regrouping and pelting stones.

Clashes were going on when the reports last came in, they said, adding that shops and business establishments in Arampora and adjoining areas besides Tral town remained closed and traffic was off the roads.

The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, suspended clashes and students were asked to go back to their homes.

Normally classes remained suspended on Saturday, students said, adding that due to suspension of classes for three days due to separatists strike, the university administration announced normal class work today to compensate missed classes.

However, classes were suspended as a precautionary measure today.