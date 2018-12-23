Home Nation

Jet Airways announces 'Christmas sale' for travel starting 2019

The sale would take place from December 24, 2018 to January 1, 2019, the airline said in a statement.

Published: 23rd December 2018 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Jet Airways aircrafts. Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Reuters)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Jet Airways on Sunday announced discount offers on the occassion of Christmas for both domestic and international travel beginning 2019.

The festive season sale offers discounts of up to 30 percent, it said, adding that, "guests booked for travel on the airline's domestic network can commence travel effective January 1 and January 8, 2019 respectively depending on the whether they are travelling 'premiere' or 'economy'".

READ| In more troubles for cash-starved Jet Airways, SBI orders forensic audit by EY

The offer would be valid for the 66 domestic and international destinations served directly by the airline or to a host of onward destinations in Europe on flights operated by the airline's codeshare partners through its gateways in Amsterdam, London and Paris and vice versa, Jet Airways said.

The sale would be valid for both one-way and return journeys for both "premiere" and "economy" travel, valid from January 7 for international travel.

"Guests booking directly on the airline's website (www.jetairways.com) and the airline's mobile app, can avail exclusive benefits, such as earning 250 'Bonus JPMiles' on every flight booking, Zero Cancellation Fee for changes or cancellations made within 24 hours of booking, as well as locking a preferred fare with a nominal fee for up to 72 hours to safeguard against fare change.

"Guests can also avail discounts of up to 20 per cent on pre-purchase of excess baggage via bookings made on the website, app or other points of sale," said the statement.

