Tej Pratap an enigma for party, family

By Express News Service

PATNA: With his maverick streak on a high, jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav remains a puzzle for both the party and its first family, making them desperately hope that his actions and statements do not spoil their chances in the upcoming polls.​

The 30-year-old Tej Pratap, a first-time MLA and former minister, has been staying away from his parents’ house for nearly two months ever since he filed for divorce from his wife of six months, Aishwarya Rai. He shocked his family even more by brushing away their appeals to withdraw the petition. His younger brother and state Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, a former deputy chief minister, had a hard time keeping a brave face while the family drama played out loud in public.

ALSO READ: Tej Pratap meets Lalu Prasad, says father asked him to take RJD forward

By staying away from Patna and spending time at religious sites across northern India with his friends, Tej Pratap reinforced the perception that he is not so keen on politics as Tejashwi. But the mercurial leader staged a comeback and attended the Assembly’s winter session on the last day. He then made matters worse for the family and the party by demanding a separate bungalow for himself in Patna.