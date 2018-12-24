Home Nation

Schools shut after heavy shelling by Pak along LoC in Rajouri

The authorities ordered the closure of all schools within five-km radius for the safety and security of the students and to avoid any untoward incident, he added.

LoC Ceasefire Violation

Unprovoked firing and shelling from the Pakistani side started around 9.30 a.m. in Lam, Keri, Pukharni and Peer Badaser areas in Nowshera sector. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Pakistani troops Monday resorted to indiscriminate firing along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting authorities to close all schools as a precautionary measure, the police said.  The unprovoked and intense firing and shelling from across the border started in Keri, Lam, Pukharni and Peer Badaser areas of Noushera sector at around 9.30 am and continued intermittently for over five hours, a senior police officer said.

Army personnel guarding the Line of Control (LoC) retaliated effectively to silence the Pakistani guns, the officer said, adding there was no immediate report of any casualty.

  He said the latest incident sparked panic among the border residents but there was no report of migration from the area. There was a lull in the firing after 2.30 pm but the security forces are keeping tight vigil and patrolling has also been intensified to scuttle any attempt by terrorists to infiltrate by taking advantage of the firing, the officer said further.

LoC ceasefire violations Pakistan firing Kashmir unrest

