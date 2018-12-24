Home Nation

VVIP Chopper case: Court allows former Air Chief SP Tyagi, cousin to travel abroad 

73-year-old Tyagi is the first chief of the Indian Air Force to be charge-sheeted in corruption or a criminal case by the CBI and he has denied all charges against him.

Published: 24th December 2018 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian Air Force Chief S P Tyagi. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Monday allowed former Air Chief SP Tyagi, accused in the VVIP chopper case lodged by the CBI, to travel abroad in March next year.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar permitted Tyagi and his cousin Sanjeev Tyagi's plea to go to the United States of America.

Hearing on a similar plea filed by them in the ED's money laundering case was adjourned to January 3.

If the ED opposes the plea to travel abroad, the court may deny permission later.

READ | Court sends Christian Michel to seven days ED custody

The CBI on September 1, 2017, had filed a charge sheet in the case in which Tyagi and British national Christian Michel were named among the accused.

Nine others were also named in the charge sheet in connection with a bribery case in the VVIP chopper deal.

Tyagi (73) is the first chief of the Indian Air Force to be charge-sheeted in a corruption or a criminal case by the CBI and he has denied all charges against him.

 

