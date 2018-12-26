Home Nation

Gujarat CM Rupani says state's revenue dept most corrupt, police dept comes next

Government employees now demand bribes without hesitation claiming that they have to take care of their family, Rupani underlined.

Published: 26th December 2018

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Revenue department of the Gujarat government tops corruption in the state while the police department stood second, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said in a candid admission Wednesday.

He also said it was a challenge to deal with the menace. "Revenue department is infamous for being the most corrupt department in the state while police department comes second. It is a challenge to find a way to deal with it", the CM said while addressing a gathering here for distribution of 1,000 online NA (Non-Agricultural) certificates to landowners.

Stating that "power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely", Rupani said his government was trying to eliminate corruption by introducing a system wherein the people can get permissions and certificates online.

From November this year, state revenue department introduced a system wherein landowners can apply online to get their agricultural land converted into non-agricultural land.

"There were days when the government employees and officials used to shy away from taking bribe, partly on moral grounds and partly out of fear, but today, there is a 360 degree change in that scenario", the BJP leader said.

He said the best way to prevent corruption is to minimise the human interaction by bringing in a system to issue various permits and certificates online.

"It is necessary to see that people do not misuse their power. We want to implement a system to ensure greater transparency, something which appreciates honesty," he said.

In the next five years, we want to implement a system wherein people can get all permits or certificates, right from birth certificate to death certificate, by applying online, which will eliminate the need to visit offices physically, he said.

Comments(1)

  • Anonymous
    Very brave chief minister
    14 hours ago reply
