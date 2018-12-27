BJP seeking political gains: AAP leader after Lok Sabha passes triple talaq bill

Home Nation

Published: 27th December 2018

Sanjay Singh

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP was seeking to make political gains by posing itself as the champion of Muslim women's cause, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh charged Thursday, after the Lok Sabha passed a bill criminalising the practice of instant Triple Talaq in the community.

The Lok Sabha Thursday passed the bill which criminalises the practice, with the government rejecting the contention that it was aimed at targeting a particular community.

Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, said it is beyond comprehension why the BJP was "bent" on penal provision for triple talaq when the practice had already been ruled illegal by the Supreme Court.

"The BJP is seeking political gains through this bill by posing itself as a champion of Muslim women's cause. What about a large number of Hindu women who face rape, murder and dowry death across the country," Singh told PTI.

This bill will end all possibilities of reunion of a broken family as a man sent to jail for divorcing through instant triple talaq will never go back to his wife, he said.

The opposition, which had been demanding that the bill be referred to a 'joint select committee', staged a walkout when its demand was rejected.

