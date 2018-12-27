Home Nation

Rajasthan ministers allocated portfolios; CM Ashok Gehlot keeps 9, including home and finance

The chief minister also kept the charge of excise, planning, personnel, general administration and information technology department, among others with himself.

Published: 27th December 2018 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Newly sworn-in cabinet ministers with Governor Kalyan Singh, CM Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot in Jaipur on Monday | PTI

By PTI

JAIPUR: Newly-inducted Rajasthan ministers have been allocated portfolios, with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot assigning nine departments, including the key finance and home, to himself.

According to the orders issued by the Cabinet Secretariat here, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has been given the charge of public works, rural development, panchayati raj, science and technology and statistics departments.

Apart from the chief minister and his deputy, 13 cabinet and 10 ministers of state were allocated portfolios by Governor Kalyan Singh late on Wednesday night on the advice of Gehlot.

The 23 ministers were sworn in on Monday, a week after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot took oath.

The allocation of portfolios was made after Gehlot and Pilot held meetings with Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The decision had been pending due to reported disagreement between Gehlot and Pilot over allocation of key portfolios such as home and finance.

READ: Newly-inducted ministers of Ashok Gehlot cabinet clamour for office of their choice

Besides finance and home, the chief minister also kept the charge of excise, planning, personnel, general administration and information technology department, among others with himself.

B D Kalla has been given energy, public health engineering, ground water, art, culture and archeology departments, while Shanti Dhariwal was assigned urban development and housing, law and parliamentary affairs departments.

Parsadi Lal was named industry minister, and Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal is in charge of social justice and empowerment department.

Agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries departments are with Lal Chand Kataria while medical and health, information and public relations departments are with Raghu Sharma.

Pramod Bhaya is the mines minister.

Vishvendra Singh got tourism and devsthan department, Harish Chaudhary was allocated revenue, while Ramesh Chand Meena was given food and civil supply deaprtment.

Besides being made the cooperative minister, Anjana Udailal was also given the Indira Gandhi canal project department.

Pratap Singh was given the charge of transport and soldier welfare departments while Shale Mohammad was made minority affairs and waqf minister.

The portfolios, which are yet to be allocated will remain with the chief minister for now.

Among the ministers of state, Govind Singh Dotasara was given education (independent charge), and was also given tourism and devsthan departments.

Mamta Bhupesh was given women and child development department (independent charge) along with minority affairs and waqf.

Arjun Singh Bamnia was given tribal area development department (independent charge) as well as industry and pubic enterprises departments.

Bhanwar Singh Bhati was allocated higher education (independent charge) and revenue while Sukhram Bishnoi got forest (independent charge), environment (independent charge), food and civil supply and consumer affairs.

Youth affairs and sports (independent charge), skill development (independent charge) and transport and soldier welfare went to Ashok Chandna, while Tikaram Jully got labour (independent charge), industries and boilers inspection (independent charge), cooperatives and Indira Gandhi canal project department.

Bhajan Lal Jatav has civil defence (independent charge), agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries, Rajendra Singh Yadav was allocated state motor garage (independent charge), language department, social justice and empowerment, calamity management and relief departments.

RLD's Subhash Garg was allocated technical education (independent charge), Sanskrit education (independent charge), medical and health, information and public relations departments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan ministers new portfolios Chief minister Ashok Gehlot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp