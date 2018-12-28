Home Nation

IAF's Hercules with high-pressure pumps reaches Meghalaya to rescue trapped coal miners

The Odisha Fire Service team is equipped with 15 high pressure pumps to drain out water from the mine in which the miners are trapped.

Published: 28th December 2018 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha fire personnel,

Odisha fire personnel who will be assisting in the Meghalaya coal miners rescuing (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By ANI

BHUBANESWAR: An Indian Air Force transport carrier 'C-130J Super Hercules' with 20 Odisha Fire Services personnel onboard have reached Shillong from Bhubaneswar on Friday morning to rescue the trapped miners in Meghalaya, according to a media report. 

At least 15 miners have been trapped in a coal mine in East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya for more than two weeks. The attempts by other rescuers including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and state authorities to reach the miners have yielded no success so far.

"The 20 member team of Odisha Fire Service which is headed by chief fire service officer is meant to assist the local authorities in rescue operations. They are carrying all equipment and pumps along with them so they can take out water from the inundated mine," said the Director-General of Odisha Fire Service, Bijay Kumar Sharma.

The Odisha Fire Service team is equipped with 15 high pressure pumps to drain out water from the mine in which the miners are trapped.

READ: Stop posing for cameras, help miners trapped in Meghalaya coal mine, Rahul urges Modi

Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner had sought the help of Fire and Emergency Service for assistance in the rescue operation following which the Director General of Odisha Fire Service selected a team of 20 trained personnel who have worked during Kerala flood and deputed them on the emergency duty.

According to authorities, the high water level is proving to be the main obstacle in the rescue efforts.

Coal India Limited (CIL) on Thursday had said it is preparing to launch a rescue operation where the miners are trapped.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Meghalaya mining tragedy Odisha Fire Services IAF plane C-130J Super Hercules

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp