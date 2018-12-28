Indian Navy divers to join operations to rescue miners trapped in Meghalaya
The Navy personnel are flying down from Vishakhapatnam to join the operations to rescue the 15 men trapped in the mine since December 13.
NEW DELHI: A group of Indian Navy divers are being taken by air from Vishakhapatnam to join operations to rescue 15 miners trapped in a flooded rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya since December 13, official sources here said Friday.
They said the Navy divers will join ongoing rescue operations on Saturday morning.
Three naval personnel have already reached the site of the rescue operation and a group of divers will join them in the next 12 hours, the sources said.
The miners are trapped in a 370-feet-deep illegal coal mine in Ksan area of Lumthari village in Meghalaya since December 13.