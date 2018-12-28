Indian Navy divers to join operations to rescue miners trapped in Meghalaya

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A group of Indian Navy divers are being taken by air from Vishakhapatnam to join operations to rescue 15 miners trapped in a flooded rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya since December 13, official sources here said Friday.

They said the Navy divers will join ongoing rescue operations on Saturday morning.

ALSO READ: IAF's Hercules with high-pressure pumps reaches Meghalaya to rescue trapped coal miners

Three naval personnel have already reached the site of the rescue operation and a group of divers will join them in the next 12 hours, the sources said.

The miners are trapped in a 370-feet-deep illegal coal mine in Ksan area of Lumthari village in Meghalaya since December 13.