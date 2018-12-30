PM lists Modicare, Patel statue in top achievements

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Recalling the initiatives taken by the NDA government at the Centre this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 51st edition of his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat hoped that similar achievements would be seen next year as well. Listing out the rollout of Ayushman Bharat and unveiling of the Statue of Unity, Modi stated that electricity reached each and every village in the country.

“The year 2018 saw the launching of the world’s biggest health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat. Electricity reached each and every village of the country. Noted world institutions have accepted that the country has taken strides in the area of poverty alleviation at a record pace,” Modi stated in his radio programme on Sunday. He said that sanitation coverage was rapidly advancing towards crossing the 95 per cent mark.

“For the first time after Independence, the Tricolor was hoisted at Red Fort on the 75th anniversary of the formation of the Azad Hind Government. In honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who bonded the entire country around a common thread of unity, India witnessed the coming up of the tallest statue in the world.”

The PM said that India secured a place of pride and glory in the world. “The highest UN Environment Award, Champions of the Earth, was conferred upon India. The world took notice of India’s efforts in the areas of solar energy and climate change. The first General Assembly of the International Solar Alliance was held in India,” he added.

Modi also highlighted improvement in the ‘ease of doing business’ rankings. He said the country’s self defence mechanism was reinforced, with the successful accomplishment of the “Nuclear Triad”. “We are now armed with nuclear capabilities in water, land and the sky as well,” Modi said.