Omar Abdullah stunned over Purvanchal University Vice Chancellor's 'murder' comment

Purvanchal University VC had allegedly said, if you're a student of this university, never come crying to me. If you ever get into a fight, beat them, if possible murder them.

Published: 30th December 2018 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 09:50 PM

Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Expressing astonishment over Purvanchal University Vice-Chancellor(VC) Raja Ram Yadav's alleged comment that he will take care of things if the students murder someone after getting into a fight, National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Sunday said, this is what passes as education in some places these days.

''Get in to a fight, commit a murder and the university VC will take care of things. This is what passes for an education in some places these days. Not surprisingly the audience even applauds his assertion,'' Mr Abdullah, who is the former chief minister of the state, wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Mr Abdullah was responding to Mr Yadav comment, ''If you're a student of this university, never come crying to me. If you ever get into a fight, beat them, if possible murder them, we'll take care of it later."

Mr Yadav said this while addressing students during a seminar in the University in Ghazipur.

