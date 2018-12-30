Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: The Vice-Chancellor of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur, created a flutter by exhorting his students to indulge in violence and even commit murder, if need be, with the

assurance of taking care of the rest.

Kicking up the row while speaking at a seminar at an affiliated college in Ghazipur on Saturday, Vice-Chancellor of Purvanchal University Raja Ram Yadav asked his students never to come cribbing or crying to him after picking up a fight with their adversary.

“If you are student of this university and ever pick up a fight with someone, never come crying to me. Thrash your enemy,” he suggested and went a step ahead by advising them to even murder him if the need arose.

“Tumhara bas chale to uska murder kar ke aana. Aur uske baad hum dekh lenge (If it is possible for you, go ahead and murder that person. We will take care of it later)," assured the V-C.

#WATCH Purvanchal University Vice-Chancellor Raja Ram Yadav at a seminar in the University in Ghazipur: If you’re a student of this University, never come crying to me. If you ever get into a fight, beat them, if possible murder them, we’ll take care of it later. (29.12.18) pic.twitter.com/omFqXN55z9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2018

In fact, the video of his speech were doing rounds on social media extensively. Raja Ram Yadav was a professor of the Allahabad University, who was appointed the vice-chancellor of Purvanchal University -- which has 350 affiliated colleges -- in April, 2017.

In October, he came under fire for allegedly saffronising the institution as he had organised a Ram Katha on the university campus.

Amid round of applause, the V-C continued his speech by saying: “Yuwa chahta wahi hota hai jo chattano me pair marta hai to pani nikalta hai. Chhatra jo apne jeevan me sanklap leta hai aur use pura karta hai usi ko Purvanchal university ka chhatra kahte hai (A young student is one who can do unimaginable. The one who takes a resolution in his life and fulfils it with passion is called the student of Purvanchal University).”

Reacting to his utterly insane suggestions, while the state government authorities were contemplating action against the V-C, the opposition parties rushed to draw an analogy between his comments and the alleged ideology of the ruling BJP.



Responding to the V-C's speech, Uttar Pradesh minister for health and official spokesman of state government, Siddharth Nath Singh accused him of propagating hooliganism. "It was wrong. He can't make such comments. He should teach students the way of peace but he's asking them to indulge in hooliganism. V-C with such a mentality has no right to stay in his position. I hope Deputy CM (Dinesh Sharma) will take appropriate action," said Singh.



However, reacting to his thoughts, SP leader Sunil Singh Sajan could see the reflection of state government’s ideology in the statement of Raja Ram Yadav. “The V-C is speaking in a language which is similar to that of Uttar Pradesh Government," said the SP leader adding that both were encouraging people to indulge in violence.



Expressing shock over the V-C’s speech, Congress leader Dwijendra Tripathi said it was unbecoming of a person holding the position Vice- Chancellor. “What good will he be able to inculcate in his students or what lesson was he imparting to his students by making such statements?” Tripathi asked.