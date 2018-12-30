Home Nation

Under Modi, ED has become 'embarrassing disaster': Congress

Randeep Surjewala alleged that the government was pressuring Michel to make a "false" statement against the Gandhi family and dared it to place in the public domain any such evidence it has. 

Published: 30th December 2018 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

Flags of BJP and Congress used for representational purposes. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after a dramatic twist in the probe in AugustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal, with alleged middleman Christian Michel reportedly taking names of “Mrs Gandhi” and “big man R”, the Congress lashed out at the government and said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has become “embarrassing disaster”. The BJP hit back, accusing the Opposition party of defending the arrested middleman.  

“The Congress is fully committed to probing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government’s collusion with AgustaWestland if the party comes to power in 2019. After the BJP came to power at the Centre, the Defence Ministry lifted the ban on AgustaWestland imposed during the UPA rule. It was even allowed to bid for 100 naval utility helicopters,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Sunday. 

The Congress leader said that “under Modi, the ED has become an embarrassing disaster”. He alleged that the government was putting pressure on Michel to make “false” statements against the Gandhi family. The Congress challenged the government to place any evidence it has against the party’s top leadership.
“They are using Michel as a sounding board to defend their own wrongdoings and misdeeds,” alleged Surjewala.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the Congress for giving political colour to the ED probe. “Why does the name of a Gandhi family member crop up whenever a foreigner is caught for corruption?” asked Trivedi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate congress Modi government NDA government Randeep Surjewala Mrs Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Gallery
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPs)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp