Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met those injured in the Sunjuwan Army Camp attack at the Military Hospital in Jammu. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

JAMMU: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited those injured in the terror strike on the Army's Sunjuwan camp at a Military hospital here today even as the sanitisation and clearing operation at the attack site was still on.

I visited the injured in the Military hospital in Jammu and found about their condition, Sitharaman told reporters here today.

The defence minister then met Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. Sitharaman was briefed on the security situation in the wake of the Sunjuwan terror attack, officials said.