Security forces' personnel guard at Sunjuwan Military Station during a terrorist attack in Jammu on Sunday. | PTI

SRINAGAR: Army continued the search and sanitisation operation inside its 36 Brigade military station at Sunjwan camp in Jammu, which was stormed by Jaish fidayeen on Saturday morning, for the third consecutive day on Monday.

“The army teams conducted search operation in the camp today,” defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand told New Indian Express.

The Army’s Quick Reaction Team (QRTs) and para commandos are engaged in the clearance operation in the camp, which is spread over many acres of land and has over 200 residential quarters.

Asked whether a militant is still holed up in the camp, he said, “Something is there”.

Sources said some gunshots took place inside the camp in the afternoon after which the security men moved cautiously.

“The gunshots may have been fired by the army men,” they said.

They said clearing all the residential quarters is a hectic process and house to house searches are conducted in every quarter to ensure that no militant is present inside.

“It will take some more time for the security forces to call-off the combing operation as the camp is spread over vast area,” sources said.

The heavily armed Jaish militants had stormed the army camp in the wee hours of Saturday and five army men including two JCOs, a civilian and three militants have been killed.

Security forces have recovered AK-56 rifles, explosives and grenades from the slain militants. A flag of Afzal Guru Squad was also recovered from the slain militants.