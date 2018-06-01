Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh farmers begin strike, RKMS President Shivkumar rules out dialogue with Government

Sharma said that the decision with regards to the agitation was taken during a meeting of 130 farmers' organisations in Wardha in Maharashtra.

Published: 01st June 2018 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation. | Express Photo

By UNI

BHOPAL: With peasants in Madhya Pradesh beginning their 10-day 'Gaon Bandh' agitation today, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangh (RKMS) President Shivkumar Sharma said that protesting farmers would not engage in any dialogue with the regime.

"We are not going to engage in any dialogue with the state government during this agitation.

The dispensation is not worthy to be relied upon," said Sharma while addressing a press conference here.

"The regime should issue an order on our demands if it considers them as genuine.

Providing that it happens, the Sangh would convene a meeting and decide on the further course of agitation," he said.

Sharma said that the decision with regards to the agitation was taken during a meeting of 130 farmers' organisations in Wardha in Maharashtra.

"Accordingly, no farmer would bring vegetables, fruits, milk and other commodities to towns.

The last year's agitation is the basis for this year's protest as well," he said.

Meanwhile, cracks emerged among farmers' organisations, as the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) held another press conference later and charged Sharma of trying to steal the credit for the agitation.

"As soon as the fielding is set by us, Sharma dons the mantle of the captain," BKU General Secretary Anil Yadav said.

"This is an agitation by farmers and not by the Congress or any other party.

The government is trying to mislead in the name of the Congress.

In fact, the Congress should have done the work that is being done by us," he said.

Apprehending that the direction of agitation is not changed for the sake of votes, Yadav said that peasants have been cautioned against this.

He said that the agitation would continue if the government did not agree to their demands by June 10.

The main demands of the agitating farmers include remunerative prices for produce, loan waiver of debt-ridden farmers, ensuring a minimum income for small peasants and one-and-half time price above cost for vegetables, fruits and milk.

Earlier, Sharma said that the Sangh had no intention of creating inconvenience for public.

Nonetheless, the agitation is in the support of demands of agriculturists, who are forced to commit suicide.

He alleged that the Chief Minister and a farmers' body affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had cheated peasants in Ujjain on June 5 last year.

Therefore, agriculturists would observe this day as 'Vishwasghat Diwas (Betrayal Day).

'Likewise, the next day would be observed as 'Shahadat Diwas (Matrydom Day) in the memory of peasants killed during firing in Mandsaur on June 6 last year.

Besides, June 8 would be observed as 'Dhikkar Diwas (Condemnation Day).

"In addition, a call has been given for a Bharat Bandh on June 10 till 1400 hrs.

Further strategy would be chalked out later," said Sharma.

In replying to a query, he said that the government would have suppressed the agitation had the farmers taken to roads.

The Sangh has made every attempt to ensure that the agitation does not become violent.

Responding to another query, Sharma said that the government trying to escape its responsibility by levelling allegations on the Congress.

He said that the government is purchasing sugar from Pakistan while sugarcane growers in the country are facing hardships.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
farmers strike Bharatiya Kisan Union RKMS Gaon Bandh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence