Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders at Founding Conference of the International Solar Alliance at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. | PTI

NEW DELHI: The US and China are also keen to join International Solar Alliance (ISA) which is aimed at promoting solar energy across the countries falling in the tropic of cancer and Capricorn, a senior official said.

"The other countries like US and China are among also prospective 121 countries under the ISA.

But, they are yet to sign the agreement. They have shown interest," External Affairs Joint Secretary (Europe West) K Nagaraj Naidu said, while replying to a question whether other countries have shown interest in ISA or not.

Adding to this External Affairs Secretary (Economic Relations) T S Tirumurthi said, "All of them (US and China) have taken part very actively in the steering committee proceedings.

The last one was held on February 20, 2018 in New Delhi. They are participated.

So, there is great deal of enthusiasm to this initiative (ISA)".

The ISA is a treaty based body which intends to promote solar energy in the 121 tropical countries.

As many as 62 countries have signed the ISA framework agreement, out which 32 have ratified the pact.

The US and China have not signed the ISA especially when both the countries have technology and production capacity might with them.

India has been importing a large quantum of solar equipment from China, Malaysia and Taiwan to meet its demand.

India has set an ambitious target of 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022, which includes 100 GW of solar and 60 GW of wind energy.

Triumurthi also told reporters that 23 heads of state, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, participated in the ISA founding summit concluded today.

Besides 6 Vice-Presidents and Deputy Prime Ministers and 19 ministers as head of delegations attended the conference.

He also informed that the prime minister also had a series of bilateral meetings with leaders of various countries.