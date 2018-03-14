RAIPUR: On a day nine CRPF personnel were killed by suspected Maoists in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh convened an emergency meeting of officials and directed them to intensify the operations against the ultras.

He reviewed the situation with senior officials of the administration and police at the meeting and directed them to intensify the operations against the naxals, a government official told PTI.

Suspected Maoists blew up a mine-protected vehicle (MPV) of a patrolling party of the 212th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along the Kistaram-Palodi road in Sukma district at around 12:30 PM, killing nine troopers.

Top officials, including the Chief Minister's Advisor, Sunil Kumar, Chief Secretary Ajay Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) BVR Subramaniam, Principal Secretary to the CM Aman Singh, Director General of Police (DGP) A N Upadhyay, Special DG (anti-naxal operations) D M Awasthi and others were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, two injured CRPF personnel were airlifted to state capital Raipur and admitted to a private hospital.

According to the police, bodies of all the slain CRPF personnel will be airlifted tonight.

CPRF Director General Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar reached Raipur in the evening to review the situation, an official of the paramilitary force said.