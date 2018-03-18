LUCKNOW: After the district magistrate of Gorakhpur was transferred, the Uttar Pradesh government removed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satyarth Aniruddh Pankaj in a late night move.

Pankaj was among 43 IPS officers transferred close on the heels of the surprise defeat of the BJP in Gorakhpur, the bastion of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a parliamentary by-election.

A state government press note said the SSP Gorakhpur has been made SP Personnel.

Pankaj has been replaced by Shalabh Mathur, who was holding the charge of commandant of 23rd battalion of PAC in Moradabad.

Padmaja Chauhan has been made inspector general of UP Police Promotion and Recruitment Board.

Love Kumar, who was the SSP of Gautam Buddh Nagar, has been made deputy inspector general (jail administration).

On March 16, the Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 37 IAS officers including the Gorakhpur district magistrate.

Among the Indian Administrative Service officers transferred, as many as 16 were district magistrates.

Rajiv Rautela who was the district magistrate of Gorakhpur has been made the new divisional commissioner of Devipatan division.

K Vijayendra Pandiyan has been made the new district magistrate of Gorakhpur.

Rajiv Kapoor, who was awaiting posting, has been made chairman of the Pradeshiya Industrial & Investment Corporation of UP Ltd (PICUP), while Alok Sinha has been made additional chief secretary of commercial and entertainment tax.

Anoop Chandra Pandey, who is IIDC commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Institutional Finance department and also Chairman, Greater Noida, has been given additional charge of additional chief secretary infrastructure and industrial development and NRI department.

District Magistrate of Bareilly, Raghvendra Singh, has been made special secretary.