Home Nation

Supreme Court Collegium puts off full review of Justice Joseph file to next week

Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Wednesday has deferred its decision on elevation of Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice, Justice K M Joseph to the apex court.

Published: 02nd May 2018 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Justice KM Joseph (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court’s five-member collegium on Wednesday met briefly but adjourned for next week its discussion on the Centre’s rejection of the candidature of Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court K M Joseph for elevation to the highest court.

It was also learnt that the collegium did not discuss any specific names of other high court chief justices for elevation to the Supreme Court.

Contrary to speculations, sources confirmed to TNIE that though the agenda was to examine the government’s response to Justice Joseph’s elevation, during the brief meeting they agreed to discuss it at length early next week when the collegium will meet again.

At the end of the meeting, the Supreme Court registry put out the agenda for the meeting,  signed by all members of the collegium – Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Kurian Joseph and Madan B Lokur (see box).

During the day, uncertainty prevailed over whether the collegium meeting would take place as Justice Chelameswar did not attend the court. He came to the court at 4 pm only for the meeting.

Last week, the Centre had refused to accept the decision of the collegium to elevate Justice Joseph. One of the reasons cited was that his parent High Court of Kerala already had a representation in Justice Kurian Joseph, while many high courts had no representation in the Supreme Court.

The Centre had ignored convention that the collegium’s recommendation be treated as a whole, when it split a January file and appointed Justice Indu Malhotra alone as a judge. She was sworn in last week.

Many former CJIs, including R M Lodha and T S Thakur, have described the decision of the Centre as wrong and asked  the collegium to reiterate its decision to elevate Justice Joseph in the interest of independence of the judiciary.

Text of the SC resolution

To reconsider the case of Mr Justice K M Joseph, pursuant to letters dates April 26 and 30 received from Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India and also to consider the names of Judges from Calcutta, Rajasthan and Telangana & Andhra Pradesh High Courts for elevation as judges of the Supreme Court in view of the concept of fair representation. Deferred.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court collegium Justice K M Joseph Justice KM Joseph's elevation
More from this section

Man killed in clashes near encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir

Jinnah portrait: AMU on boil as right-wingers, students clash

On National Film Awards eve, Smriti Irani in eye of presentation row

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity