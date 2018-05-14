Home Nation

After charge sheet on Sunanda Pushkar death case, Shashi Tharoor to stay off Twitter 'for a while'

Published: 14th May 2018 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. | Express File Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: On a day the Delhi Police charged Shashi Tharoor with abetting his wife Sunanda Pushkar's suicide, the senior Congress leader said that he would stay off Twitter "for a while".

"Staying off @Twitter for a while -- one encounters too much epicaricacy!," he said in a tweet.

Tharoor, in his tweet, also explained the meaning of the word 'epicaricacy': Rejoicing at or deriving pleasure from the misfortunes of others.

Earlier, Tharoor (62) dismissed as "preposterous" the nearly 3,000-page charge sheet filed before a city court and asserted he intends to contest it "vigorously" while the Congress stood by the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram and a former international civil servant, alleging it is a "conspiracy" by the Modi government to defame him.

In a blow to Tharoor, the suave Congress leader is the only person to be arrayed as an accused in the case in which the police have concluded that it was a case of suicide and not murder.

An FIR was registered by Delhi Police on January 1, 2015 against unknown persons under IPC section 302 (murder).

The police have also alleged that Tharoor had subjected his wife to cruelty.

Pushkar's death had created a sensation as it came shortly after a bitter spat between the couple on Twitter, over his alleged affair with Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar.

Pushkar (51) was found dead in a suite in Hotel Leela, a luxury hotel in Chankayapuri, on the night of January 17, 2014.

