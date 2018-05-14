ICSE, ISC results declared; girls outperform boys yet again

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today declared the results for Classes 10 and 12, with girls once again outshining boys.

Class 10 results recorded a pass percentage of 98.5 per cent, while 96.21 per cent of the students passed Class 12 exam, said Gerry Arathoon, CEO of the Council.

Mumbai's Swayam Das was the Class 10 all-India topper with a score 99.4 per cent.

Seven students have topped the Class 12 exam with an identical score of 99.5 per cent, he said.