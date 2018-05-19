Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Security on high alert ahead of PM Modi's visit

Prime Minister Modi's visit to the state comes two days after the Centre asked the security forces to halt their operations during Ramadan.

Published: 19th May 2018 05:49 AM

PM Narendra Modi - PTI Photo

By ANI

SRINAGAR: Security has been beefed up in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Saturday to inaugurate a hydroelectricity project and attend the sixth convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-Jammu).

During his visit to the state, Prime Minister Modi will also attend the closing ceremony of the birth centenary celebration of the 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche in Leh.

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the 330mw Kishanganga Hydropower project to the nation, at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

The entry and exit points in Jammu and Srinagar have been sealed by the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), with vehicles being allowed after thorough checking.

The security setup includes elaborate deployments, area domination, checkpoints and alertness.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to the state comes two days after the Centre asked the security forces to halt their operations during Ramadan following Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's call for a ceasefire.

