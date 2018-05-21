Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Rangers violate ceasefire again, hours after 'pleading' to stop firing 

BSF troops guarding the border retaliated to silence the Pakistani guns and the exchange of fire between the two sides was going on when the last reports came in.

Published: 21st May 2018 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

high-alert-along-the-line-of-control_73c934a6-5bfc-11e8-8eeb-612d38e6f1f8

A representational image of Border Security Force (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Pakistan Rangers again started unprovoked firing and shelling along the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir tonight, hours after "pleading" with the BSF to stop firing, after being pounded with heavy artillery that left a trooper dead across the border.

Small-arms firing from the Pakistani side started around 10.30 pm at Narayanpur in the Ramgarh sector and was followed by mortar firing, aimed at the forward posts of the BSF and villages along the border, a officer of the border-guarding force told PTI.

The officer, who requested not to be named, said the BSF troops guarding the border retaliated to silence the Pakistani guns and the exchange of fire between the two sides was going on when the last reports came in. However, there was no report of any casualty, he added.

Earlier in the day, the BSF said the Pakistan Rangers "pleaded" with them to stop firing along the IB, after being pounded with heavy artillery that left a Pakistani trooper dead.

The BSF also released a 19-second thermal-imagery footage, showing the destruction of a Pakistani picket across the border, in retaliation to the unprovoked firing and shelling along the IB.

"(Pakistan) Rangers called up the Jammu BSF formation today and beseeched to stop firing," a BSF spokesman said.

"The befitting reply by the BSF units to the unprovoked shelling and firing across the IB by the Pakistani forces has forced them to plead for a ceasefire," a senior official said.

"Over the last three days, the precision firing of the BSF troopers on Pakistani firing locations inflicted heavy losses and yesterday, it found its mark with one of the rangers in the chicken neck area," he added.

The BSF has lost two of its jawans in the latest round of unprovoked firing along the IB in Jammu over the last few days.

Four civilians were killed and 11 others injured in the Jammu area due to the firing, which increased in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.

The state has witnessed a spurt in Pakistani shelling and firing along the IB and the Line of Control (LoC) this year.

Over 700 such incidents have been reported this year, which have left 38 people, including 18 security personnel, dead and scores injured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan Rangers ceasefire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Rajasthan HC lawyers call strike against demand for circuit bench in Udaipur 

Government will soon come out with solution to combat surging fuel prices: Union Petroleum Minister

280 people fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Madhya Pradesh

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding