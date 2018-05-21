Home Nation

Uttarakhand Board Results 2018 on May 26

Ramnagar: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce the results for both Class 10 and 12 on May 26, 2018-Saturday.

The UBSE successfully conducted the Uttarakhand Class 10 Exams 2018 from March 6 to March 24, whereas, the Class 12 examination was conducted between March 5 and March 24.

This year, a total of 2,81,857 students registered for the High School (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12) Examinations.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

www.newindianexpress.com

www.results.shiksha/uttarakhand

Steps to check your results:

Step 1: Log on to the website - http://www.newindianexpress.com/ or our partner website www.results.shiksha

Step 2: Click on the “View Results” link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed

