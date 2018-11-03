Curfew continues for third day in J-K's Kishtwar after BJP leader, brother's murder

Home Nation

Anil and Ajit Parihar were returning home on Thursday evening after closing their stationery shop when unidentified gunmen fired at them in Tappal Gali area of Kishtwar town.

Published: 03rd November 2018 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Curfew image used for representational purpose. | PTI

By IANS

JAMMU: Curfew continued for the third day in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Saturday which was imposed after the killing of BJP state Secretary Anil Parihar and his brother on Thursday night, police said.

The Army carried out a flag march in the curfew bound areas of Kishtwar while the police and paramilitary forces were deployed in Bhaderwah and parts of Doda districts.

Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said the situation was peaceful in the area.

He also said communities have shown solidarity and maintained harmony in Kishtwar.

Singh said that there were some leads in the investigation suggesting that the murder of Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit was carried out by militants.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the Additional Superintendent of Police Kishtwar has been set up to probe the murders.

The cremation of the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and his brother took place on Friday.

It was attended by MoS PMO Jitendra Singh and all other BJP leaders of the state.

A complete shutdown was observed on Friday in the Chenab Valley against the killings.

Anil and Ajit Parihar were returning home on Thursday evening after closing their stationery shop when unidentified gunmen fired at them in Tappal Gali area of Kishtwar town.

Both died on the spot.

Authorities have also suspended mobile Internet services in Kishtwar and other sensitive areas of the Chenab Valley.

In Jammu city and other districts of the Jammu region, the speed of mobile Internet has been brought down to prevent uploading of inflammatory pictures and posts by anti-social elements.

