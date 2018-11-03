Pulled down Babri mosque without asking court, will build Ram temple in similar way too: VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Undermining the authority of the Supreme Court, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sadhvi Prachi on Saturday asserted that construction of the Ram Temple will happen just the way the disputed 'structure' in Ayodhya was pulled down in 1992 without seeking anybody's permission.

"We respect the Supreme Court; (but) the structure was demolished without asking the court and in a similar fashion Ram Temple will be constructed."

Addressing the Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital, Sadhvi Prachi gave a call for construction of the Ram Temple. "An ordinance must be brought and the law should be enacted for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. Ram Mandir must be constructed in the similar way as Somnath Temple was reinstated. Otherwise, we will show by constructing the Ram Temple in the similar way as the structure was demolished."

Delivering an inflammatory remark, she also asserted that date of December 6 must be fixed for the construction of Ram Temple and Hindus from all over the country must be called to Ayodhya for it.

"No power in the world can stop the construction of Ram Temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram. Ram Mandir will be constructed with joy and celebration. Seers must give an ultimatum that we demolished the structure on 6 December and the foundation of the Ram Mandir will also be laid on the same day. Call all Hindus of India to Ayodhya, make the declaration of Ram Mandir. We do not need anyone else. Ram Mandir will be constructed," she said in an assertive manner.

Sadhvi's remarks come a day after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said that a movement similar to the one initiated in 1992 will be carried out, if necessary.

On December 6, 1992, Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was demolished, allegedly by a group of Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram temple that originally stood there. Since then, several hearings have been held in the Supreme Court to resolve the issue. The Supreme Court on October 29 adjourned the Ayodhya title suit till January 2019 to fix the date of hearing in the matter.